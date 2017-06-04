Cyclists helping United Way during "Ride United"

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cyclists from around central Illinois are gathering in Decatur Sunday morning to participate in the United Way's "Ride United" event.

Officials say Ride United is taking place at Fairview Park in Decatur from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Riders of varying skill levels will be able to enjoy a 20-, 40-, or 60-mile well-marked bike route, complete with stocked rest areas.

Officials also say participants who registered as a standard rider, gold rider, or elite rider will be able to enjoy lunch at The Beach House from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. after their ride. Raffle prize drawings will also be held.

The cost to participate in Ride United at a standard rider is $35. Children ages 12 and under will be able to attend free of charge. Proceeds from this event will benefit United Way programs in central Illinois.

For more information about Ride United, click here.