Electrical work on I-57 causes 2 short closures

Electrical work on I-57 causes 2 short closuresPosted: Updated:
4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-72
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County Sunday morning.
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
Former township assessor sentenced to probation
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former assessor for the Whitmore and Oakley Townships has received probation after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from the townships.
Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons
Click the video above to hear what's next for Lanphier legends Larry Austin, Jr. (Vanderbilt) and Xavier Bishop (UMKC) as they work on their games this summer in preparation for a big couple of seasons. Austin will be suiting up for Bryce Drew and Vanderbilt for the first time since he transferred from Xavier, while Bishop will be looking to build on his strong freshman campaign in which he started seven games and averaged 13.1 points per 40 minutes in conference play for the Roos. ...
Decatur police seeking information in armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a Friday afternoon armed robbery.
Bloomington child struck by vehicle, taken to hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police say a six-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.
1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's northeast side Friday evening.
WAND Interactive Radar
MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV. The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district. Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available. Davis had success at previous st...
