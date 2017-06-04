Electrical work on I-57 causes 2 short closures

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 57 in Coles County was temporarily closed down twice Sunday morning.

ISP officials say the northbound and southbound lanes of I-57, near mile post 197, were closed twice to allow contractors to hang electrical wire across the interstate. Officials add that the closures took place between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and lasted about 15 minutes each.

Motorists who were affected by these closures were able to take a detour onto Route 45 while the work was being completed.