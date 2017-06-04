4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-72

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-72, near mile post 110, at about 10:09 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 32-year-old man was driving a 32-year-old woman, eight-year-old boy, and three-year-old girl in a 2004 Ford SUV when the vehicle began to drift from the left lane to the right.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected to the left, resulting in the SUV leaving the roadway to the left, crashing into the median, and overturning. Troopers also say the driver and two passengers were ejected from the SUV during the crash, and that it appears that no seat belts were in use.

All four individuals were transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into this crash.