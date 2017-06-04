Bloomington child struck by vehicle, taken to hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police say a six-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Bloomington police say officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Bunn Street at about 2:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found the girl, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Bloomington Police Sergeant Ray Craft tells WAND News that the girl was transported to a hospital in Peoria, and that this incident appears to have been "a tragic accident," and was not intentional.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.