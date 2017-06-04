Free outdoor concert series begins in Decatur this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited to attend a free outdoor concert series this summer, courtesy of the Macon County Conservation District.

MCCD officials say the concert series will be held from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Rock Springs Nature Center each Sunday this summer. All shows will be free, and will feature a variety of musical styles performed by local acts.

The concert series will kick off June 4 with a performance from the bluegrass band Cactus Ranch.

For more information about this concert series, or for a list of upcoming acts, click here.