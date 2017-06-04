Organization raising money for Ill. State Fairgrounds repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation is hosting a fundraising drive in Springfield Sunday afternoon to help facilitate repairs of aging fairgrounds structures.

Officials say this event is being held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at "The Shed" on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, live entertainment, and tours of historic structures on the fairgrounds.

Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation Chairman John Slayton says, "Each year, the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair spotlight our great agricultural heritage as they host thousands of Illinois families. Unfortunately, many of their facilities have become dilapidated or unsafe through years of neglect and disrepair. We want to include all of Illinois - from our agribusiness giants to Illinois families who have come to love the State Fairs - in our effort to help repair and restore these showcase properties for the benefit of future generations of all Illinoisans."

The cost to attend this event is $50 per person, or $100 per family. Proceeds will be used to make repairs to buildings at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

For more information about this or other fundraising efforts, click here.