Decatur free school lunches for school age children

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 2017 marks the 34th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program. Last year, 42,297 meals were distributed to youth across the city. Meals are available free of charge Monday - Friday, June 5 - August 2 for children aged 18 and under. A listing of locations and times appear below.

Location                                   Lunch                  
Garfield Park                             1 - 2 p.m.            
Grant Park                                11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Hess Park                                 1 - 2 p.m.        
Jasper Park                               10:30 - 11:30 a.m.        
Johns Hill Park                           10:30 - 11:30 a.m.        
Knights of Columbus Park           10:30 - 11:30 a.m.                
Lions Park                                  1 - 2 p.m.        
Monroe Park                               11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.        
Mueller Park                                1 - 2 p.m.        
Oak Grove Park                           10:30 - 11:30 a.m.        
South Shores Park                       11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.         
Torrence Park                               11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

There will be no lunch served on July 4. For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities, at 422-5911.    

