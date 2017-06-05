Decatur free school lunches for school age children



DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 2017 marks the 34th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program. Last year, 42,297 meals were distributed to youth across the city. Meals are available free of charge Monday - Friday, June 5 - August 2 for children aged 18 and under. A listing of locations and times appear below.

Location Lunch

Garfield Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Grant Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Hess Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Jasper Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Johns Hill Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Lions Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Mueller Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Oak Grove Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

South Shores Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

There will be no lunch served on July 4. For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities, at 422-5911.