4 injured in I72 crash including 9 day old baby

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that sent 4 people to the hospital including a 9 day old baby.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night on Interstate 72 near the Alexander and Ashland exit. That is near the Sangamon County and Morgan County line.

Illinois State Police say a 2013 Toyota was eastbound on the interstate when it left the roadway, corrected and traveled through the median. The vehicle corrected and ran into a semi. The driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital, including a 9 day old baby. Police say three went to St. John's hospital in Springfield with injuries ranging from minor to serious. A fourth passenger was transported to Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville with minor injuries.

Police charged the driver with improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.