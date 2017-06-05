Second man arrested in May 31 officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a man injured in an officer-involved shooting on May 31 has been arrested for armed violence.

Decatur police say Donald Redmon, 33, was released from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and taken into custody on June 4. Redmon faces a preliminary charge of armed violence, and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Monday.

Illinois State Police are currently investigating the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of South Webster in Decatur. During the incident, Redmon was shot by a Decatur police officer. Police say another man was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.