Free CPR demonstrations being held in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The American Heart Association will try to help as many people as possible learn CPR during a training event in downtown Decatur Wednesday morning.

American Heart Association officials say volunteers will provide hands-only CPR demonstrations to the public at Central Park, starting at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, the first 100 people to attend will receive a free CPR Anytime kit.

Officials also say they are donating approximately 800 kits to Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Crossing Healthcare, Baby Talk, and the Decatur YMCA. This push for CPR awareness is part of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, held from June 1 through June 7.

For more information about hands-only CPR, click here.