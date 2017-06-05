Chemistry Camp keeping young minds sharp during summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is helping junior high school and high school students keep their minds sharp through the summer months during Chemistry Camp this June and July.

The camp is held from June 5 until June 9 for high school students, and from July 24 until July 28 for junior high school students. During Chemistry Camp, participants will be able to perform hands-on research, prepare scholarship-ready science projects, have lunch with food-industry entrepreneurs, and demonstrate what they've learned to their families at the end of camp.

The fee to attend is $150 per camper. This program is made possible through a partnership between Millikin University, the U of I Extension, and Richland Community College's Culinary Department.

For more information about this program, click here.