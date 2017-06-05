Free lunch program for the summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A free lunch program for Decatur children starts June 5th.

Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education are partnering for the 34th year to provide free lunch to children 18 and under. The meals will be served at different parks Monday through Friday.

Garfield Park: 1-2 p.m.

Grant Park: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Hess Park: 1-2 p.m.

Jasper Park 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Johns Hill Park: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus Park: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lions Park: 1-2 p.m.

Monroe Park: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Mueller Park: 1-2 p.m.

Oak Grove Park 10:30-11:30 a.m.

South Shores Park: 11:45-12:45 p.m.

Torrence Park: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Lunches will not be served on July 4th. The program runs until August 2nd.