Springfield police seeking identity of robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a robbery at a Circle K Sunday night.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at the Circle K located at 3261 Clearlake Avenue at about 8:14 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a man entered the store, selected a few items, and brought them to the register. Once at the register, the man reached a hand inside his waistband and told an employee to give him all of the money in the register. Police also say the man said, "Hurry up or I'll shoot you," but that no weapon was ever displayed. The man left the business after taking cash and one pack of cigarettes.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a black male in his late 40s or early 50s, standing about 5'9" with an average build, and was wearing a white and black hat, black bandana, black shirt and pants, and white shoes with red laces. Still images from surveillance video have been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information about this robbery, or can identify the man shown in the photos, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.