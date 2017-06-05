Summer Food Service Program bringing free meals to kids

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education is teaming up with the Decatur Park District to provide free meals to children this summer.

Officials say they are hosting the Summer Food Service Program for the 34th year. Meals will be provided to children ages 18 and under at no charge Monday through Friday, from June 5 until August 2. We have included a list of participating locations below:

- Garfield Park: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

- Grant Park: 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

- Hess Park: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

- Jasper Park: 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

- Johns Hill Park: 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

- Knights of Columbus Park: 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

- Lions Park: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

- Monroe Park: 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

- Mueller Park: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

- Oak Grove Park: 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

- South Shores Park: 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

- Torrence Park: 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

For more information on programs hosted by the Decatur Park District, click here.