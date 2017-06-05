Coroner identifies child found in pool

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a toddler who was found dead in a pool at a Pleasant Plains home on June 1.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Zamari Drew, 2, was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. Edwards says the preliminary cause of death was confirmed to be drowning. Final autopsy results are pending lab tests.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in the 5400 block of Durango Trail in Pleasant Plains for a report of a missing child. After checking the house, deputies called in a dive team to search a partially covered pool at the home. Zamari was found in the water shortly after.

The investigation into this death is ongoing.