Hospitals offer advanced type 1 diabetes care option

ILLINOIS (WAND) - A central Illinois hospital network is set to offer advanced diabetes care.

The HSHS Medical Group will have access to a hybrid closed loop system for delivering insulin to patients around the clock. Its official name is the MiniMed 670G system.

The technology uses an advanced algorithm to calculate the amount of insulin a person needs every five minutes, making sure glucose levels stay in a healthy range. To use the product, a patient must have type 1 diabetes and be in the age range of 14 years or older.

“The greatest advantage with the new technology is the capability to achieve good, consistent blood sugar levels with fewer incidents of high or low blood sugars,” said Dr. Poornima Jayaramaiah, M.D. “With the new technology, studies demonstrated that the amount of time patients spend in a good target range increased with less exposure to high or low sugar levels.”

To correct use MiniMed, patients only need to do a few things: enter mealtime carbohydrates, accept bolus correction recommendations, and keep the censor calibrated.

Over 1 million Americans deal with type 1 diabetes complications every day. Dr. Jayaramaiah believes the system will make a big difference for a growing problem.

“It will help us deliver the best possible care for patients who may be struggling currently. When we help patients achieve their targets and goals—whether it is with diabetes or another health problem—ultimately we can prevent complications and help them achieve a more normal and enhanced quality of life.”

HSHS leaders tell WAND they helped set up MiniMed's first central Illinois user Monday.