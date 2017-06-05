Illinois tour shares state pork influence

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Buyers from all over the world are involved in a pork industry tour across Illinois this week.

The Illinois Pork Tour started Sunday and continues through Thursday, June 8. It’s meant to educated people from other countries about what Illinois meat products can offer. Buyers from China, Mexico, Ecuador and Vietnam, among other countries, are taking part.

“The Illinois pork industry is a vital component of Illinois agriculture. The industry contributes billions of dollars to our economy and creates thousands of jobs,” director Raymond Poe said. “Through the Illinois Pork Tour we can build relationships between foreign buyers and Illinois agri-businesses in the hopes of growing our industry and improving our export sales.”

The pork industry has been a steady success in Illinois, making over $12 million in sales in the last 20 years.

The tour will make a Tuesday stop at the University of Illinois campus in Urbana-Champaign. It will then head to Chicago and Vernon hills, before moving to the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa.