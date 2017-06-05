Butler calls for Constitutional Convention

Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – The state constitution is nearly 50 years old. Now, after a budget stalemate lasting more than 700 days, State Representative Tim Butler, (R) Springfield, is seeking a Constitutional Convention.

Butler has introduced House Joint Resolution 68 which would allow the question of calling a state Constitutional Convention to be on the 2018 Illinois General Election Ballot. Butler says since the last time the Constitutional Convention question was on the ballot in 2008 there have been over 400 resolutions in the legislature to amend the current constitution.

Butler feels issues like a graduated income tax, pension reform, term limits and establishing legislative districts can best be hashed out at a Constitutional Convention.

Six Constitutional Conventions have been held in the state’s history including the 50th, 100th and 150th anniversaries of Illinois statehood. 2018 marks the 200th anniversary for statehood in Illinois.

(Pictured: Rep. Tim Butler)