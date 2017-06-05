A shooting in the Champaign area leaves one neighbor uneasy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - Darien Carter was shot and killed near the intersection of Fifth and Eureka around six o'clock.

Debrae Lomax lives right on the corner and heard the entire thing. Her granddaughter was outside playing on the swing set when the shots were fired. Her soon to be son-in-law grabbed her and put her inside.

Lomax was angry and scared, because she has lived in this house for over decades and feels the area is becoming unsafe.

Right next door is a city park, and Lomax says people aren't going to the park anymore because they are scared.

Police are still investigating the murder, anyone with information is urged to contact police.