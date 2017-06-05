Man airlifted to hospital after Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A motorcycle rider went to the hospital after a weekend crash.

Decatur police say the motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck just at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, near the intersection of Main St. and Damon Ave. The crash caused the motorcycle to go up in flames.

The person on the motorcycle had to be airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Police have not released their name yet. They did not say if the crash injured the truck driver.

Officers say they're still investigating the cause of the crash.