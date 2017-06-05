Special Olympics Torch Run makes its way through Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officers carried a torch through the streets of Decatur Monday afternoon to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

Officials say the torch made its way from downtown Decatur to Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth, with runners leaving the starting point at 4:30 p.m. Participants purchased a $15 Torch Run t-shirt in order to run in this event, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.

This event was part of a much larger 23-route event that plans to cover nearly 1,500 miles throughout Illinois, resulting in the Flame of Hope arriving in Bloomington-Normal on June 9 for the opening ceremony of the 2017 Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games.

