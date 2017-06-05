Springfield offering free electronic recycling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Have an old TV you have been meaning to get rid of? The City of Springfield is now offering free electronic recycling to any city resident.

The program will run through the end of the year. Any city resident can drop of their old electronics free of charge at BLH Computers Inc. However, new this year is a limited category that allows residents to drop off televisions and or CRT monitors free of charge. Each household is allowed three limited items for free each year, but residency verification is required.

"It requires that you have both a voucher and a proof of residency. So the voucher is basically a way to check and see if your address is within the city limits of Springfield. The city of Springfield we have a lot of townships and things like that. So as long as you pay that three dollar waste and recycling fee. That's probably the easiest way to see if you are a resident and can actually take part in this program itself." said Adena Rivas, Public Programs Coordinator for Public Works and Waste and Recycling.

Limited items include:

CRT Televisions

Projection Televisions

CRT Monitors

Non-LCD/Plasma Televisions or Monitors

Consoles

BLH Computers Inc will also take a variety of unlimited items, that does not require any residency verification.

Unlimited items include:

Desktop, Laptop, and Tablet Computers

LCD Monitors

Printers (Large office not accepted)

Computer Peripherals (keyboard, mice, etc.)

LCD Televisions

Satellite & Cable Equipment

Projectors

VCRs

DVD Players

Video Game Consoles

Radios

Speakers

Cellular & Mobile Phones

Smart Phones

Telephones (including PBX equipment)

Toner & Ink Cartridges

Network Equipment & Cables

Mailroom Equipment

Point of Sale Equipment

Pagers

Cameras

Camcorders

Power Tools (including batteries)

Fax Machines

Answering Machines

Battery Backups and Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPS)

Surge Suppressors & Power Strips

Power & Accessory Cables

Walkie-talkies

Christmas Tree Lights

Residents must create a voucher online at BLHComputers.com or at BLH's in-store kiosk. A voucher created outside the store may be printed off and brought to BLH with the items or emailed to the resident and shown on their mobile device when dropping off their electronics. Please note that proof of city residency is required (driver's license or photo ID) during drop off in addition to the voucher.

For any questions on items not listed call BLH at 217-585-1580.

For questions regarding the program contact the Office of Public Works at 217-789-2255.