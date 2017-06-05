Springfield Alderman facing backlash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield Alderman is in hot water after a controversial post on social media about gun violence in the city.

Thursday evening Ward 8 Alderman Kris Theilen posted the following message on his Facebook page.

"This is the stupidity we are dealing with here, I almost wish we did have a gang here because about 25-30 kids would quietly disappear, and so would all this gun violence. Gangs don’t want attention. They just want money and turf.”

Alderman Theilen quickly removed the post and issued a post apologizing, but residents in Springfield are now calling for his resignation.

"The reason I think that they mayor should call for his resignation is really to show our community, show our youth that we are serious about including them and they are important. We don't wish death on them, or want them to become gang bangers or increased violence in our streets. That's certainly no solution to the problem we already have." said Lisa Hensley, who started an online petition.

A Change.org petition that was started over the weekend by Hensley, is quickly gaining attention, with more than 160 signatures.

"I heard the comments and was disturbed by the comments from the Alderman, and I started noticing on Facebook just how many other people found it disturbing, So when I woke up Saturday morning looking for a petition to sign myself, I noticed there wasn't one, so I decided to put one out there and it took off with some success." said Hensley.

Alderman Kris Theilen is apologizing for the post, and says in no way was he insinuating that he wanted more violence, or deaths in the community.

"As I said in my statement on Friday, I am truly sorry any harm my words have caused. I am fully committed to the plan the mayor outlined on Friday to bring our community together to focus on solutions for both the present and the future. I will continue to work with the mayor and my fellow city council members to address the issues affecting our community." he said.

However, for Hensley, she wants Springfield to become safe again, and believes comments like Theilen's are doing more harm than good.

"The community as a whole has to be greater than any hate or bad feelings or ill will that one person might have for one another. Alderman Kris Theilen's speech does everything to tear that down and nothing to make that happen." she said.

Hensley is hoping to meet with Mayor Jim Langfelder this week to discuss the petition.