SUPER-SECTIONAL HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Rochester, Central punch tickets to state

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM ROCHESTER AND CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL'S BIG WINS IN THE SUPER-SECTIONALS.

After giving up the game tying home run with two outs in the 7th, Rochester exploded for 6 runs in the 8th to secure a 10-4 win over Herrin, locking up its first trip to the state softball tournament.

The Rockets will face East Peoria in Friday's semifinals.

Meanwhile in Sauget, the magic continued for the Champaign Central baseball team. The Maroons rallied back from a 6-0 deficit to beat Mascoutah, 13-6.

Central used an eight-run 6th inning to take control of the game. The Maroons will face Chicago Marian in Friday's semifinals.