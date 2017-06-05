Hoopeston native Matta out at Ohio State after 13 seasons

COLUMBUS, OH -- Ohio State surprised the college basketball world Monday, parting ways with head coach Thad Matta after 13 seasons.

The Hoopeston native said it was a "mutually agreed" decision to step down.

Matta has been troubled by back pain following surgery complications. He mentioned "trying to get healthy" as a reason for leaving.

Matta's teams won at least 20 games in 12 consecutive seasons. He won five regular season Big Ten titles, and four league tournaments. He also led the Buckeyes to two Final Four appearances, including the national championship game in 2007.