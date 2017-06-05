Anti-Violence #Offlimits Challenge going viral

SPRINGFIELD,Ill (WAND)- A 12 year old is taking efforts into his own hands through social media to combat the recent string of shootings that have left three people dead over the course of a month.

Cameryn Davis posted a plea on Facebook to recruit more help from kids his age to choose a more positive path.

Davis said, "cause I've seen a lot of kids my age following the violence and the gangs and stuff like that, so I want to start my own thing so kids will follow me instead of following others."

The #OffLimitsChallenge was sparked by Davis' Dad and Aunt after 19 year old Andre Booker was shot and killed at Comer Cox park last week.

Robert Davis said, "its holding them accountable cause later on something happens like look you made a pledge to be off the gangs off the drugs the violence all that."

To join in on the challenge just post your video to social media and use the hash tag #offlimitschallenge.