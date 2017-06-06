Man shot overnight in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital.

Police were called to the 400 Block of West Sawyer around 1:22 Tuesday morning on reports of a shooting.

The man who had been shot told police someone threatened him with a gun earlier in the night. After the threat, the man said he went inside his home, then came back out about 15 minutes later. When he came back outside, someone called his name from across the street, then fired four or five shots, hitting the man in the foot, he told police.

The man said he could not see the shooter and did not recognize the voice.

Police said they have a juvenile in custody on weapons charges related to the initial threat, but they said they do not know who fired the shots.

Officers said they canvassed the neighborhood after responding to the shooting.