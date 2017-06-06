Police called to Casey's General Store for stabbing victim

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigating how a man ended up stabbed at a Casey's General Store.

Police were called out after 4:00 a.m. to a man reportedly stabbed in the arm at the Casey's on Clearlake Avenue.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The gas station was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

No word yet from police on any arrests.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps