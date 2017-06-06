Arrest made in Graceland Baseball Complex theft

Arrest made in Graceland Baseball Complex theftPosted:
Man shot overnight in Decatur
Police took a juvenile into custody, although they said the don't know who fired the shots.
Police called to Casey's General Store for stabbing victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigating how a man ended up stabbed at a Casey's General Store. Police were called out after 4:00 a.m. to a man reportedly stabbed in the arm at the Casey's on Clearlake Avenue. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The gas station was shut down for several hours as police investigated. No word yet from police on any arrests.
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
Man airlifted to hospital after Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A motorcycle rider went to the hospital after a weekend crash.
4 injured in I72 crash including 9 day old baby
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that sent 4 people to the hospital including a 9 day old baby.
Coroner identifies child found in pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a toddler who was found dead in a pool at a Pleasant Plains home on June 1.
Anti-Violence #Offlimits Challenge going viral
SPRINGFIELD,Ill (WAND)- A 12 year old is taking efforts into his own hands through social media to combat the recent string of shootings that have left three people dead over the course of a month. Cameryn Davis posted a plea on Facebook to recruit more help from kids his age to choose a more positive path. Davis said, "cause I've seen a lot of kids my age following the violence and the gangs and stuff like that, so I want to start my own thing so kids will fol...
4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-72
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County Sunday morning.
Springfield Alderman facing backlash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield Alderman is in hot water after a controversial post on social media about gun violence in the city.
