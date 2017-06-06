Arrest made in Graceland Baseball Complex theft

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An arrest has been made in a burglary at Graceland Baseball Complex.

The Park District said they made the arrest on Friday. They say the suspect is responsible for the theft of a golf car from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex on May 19.

The theft happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. on May 17 and 6 a.m. on May 19. Detectives say the Graceland concession building and equipment shed were broken into, resulting in the theft of an "E-Z-GO TXT" golf cart with a dump bed.

The cost of items stolen and damage done is expected to be more than $10,000.