Macon County Fair kicks off Tuesday

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Fair kicks off on Tuesday.

The fair will be open until Sunday with carnival rides and many other attractions throughout the week. The Carnival opens Tuesday night at 5 p.m. and rides start at $2.

On Thursday, the Fair Pageant will start at 7 p.m. Friday, fair goers can see the truck and tractor pull starting at 6:30 p.m. The fair is open Tuesday-Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

