Two injured in overnight Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people needed hospital treatment after a Tuesday morning shooting in Springfield.

Deputies say it happened in the 1500 block of South 8th St.

A 42-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man went to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Someone shot the woman in the hand and the man in the chest. Deputies say the injuries were not life-threatening.

The two people gave Springfield detectives conflicting stories, leaving them without much information about a suspect or motive.

Deputies don’t believe this shooting is related to any other crime in the Springfield area.