Deadly crash in Cass County claims 2

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Cass County that left two people dead.

ISP officials say the crash happened near the intersection of Illinois Route 125 and Brockhouse lane at about 12:41 a.m. on June 1. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2013 Chevrolet pick-up was traveling east on Illinois Route 125 when it crossed the center lane and into the path of a 2016 Kenworth truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Troopers say both vehicle collided near the intersection with Brockhouse Lane. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as 37-year-old Ariel Jesus Estrada Gomez and 35-year-old Jennifer Worley, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck-tractor semi-trailer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was later released.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.