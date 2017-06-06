Man facing felony animal cruelty charge

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County man is facing a felony charge in connection with the 2015 death of a dog.

According to court records, Timothy Carter, 27, faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. Court records also show an arrest warrant was issued for Carter in 2015 in connection with the alleged incident.

Our news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette say Carter was wanted for allegedly striking a dog in November 2015, resulting in the animal's death.

Carter was taken into Champaign County Jail on May 30, was has been released on bond. He is due back in court on June 9.