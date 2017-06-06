Central Illinois students deliver D-Day performance

ILLINOIS (WAND) – America is once again remembering the end of World War II.

D-Day, which happened on June 6, 1944, marked a major turning point in the war, when the U.S. and its allies drove back German forces on the beaches of France.

Central Illinois schools did their part to honor history, as Williamsville High School performed at the National World War II museum in New Orleans this morning.

The performance was part of a remembrance ceremony.