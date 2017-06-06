Lawmakers pass bill requiring financial statements for executive orders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would require a fiscal impact statement for every executive order has been passed by the Illinois General Assembly.

Under House Bill 2379, a fiscal impact statement that estimates the cost incurred by taxpayers by an executive order must be filed and published. Lawmakers in support of the legislation say the bill is designed to increase transparency while protecting taxpayers.

One lawmaker who supports the bill, State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), says "This legislation helps hold state government accountable by ensuring that lawmakers and the public know how much executive orders cost."

The bill now moves to Governor Bruce Rauner for consideration.