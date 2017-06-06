Love's to construct Decatur truck stop

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Love’s is planning on building a large truck stop in Decatur at Interstate 72 and Illinois Route 121.

The project, a Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store, could eventually employ 60 to 80 people. The company plans to invest an estimated $12 million to $15 million.

“We’re excited about it. It’s going to be about sixty jobs there plus retail sales tax,” Decatur City Councilman Pat McDaniel told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “That’s a good place where we need some, some more economic development.”

In addition to retail sales tax the truck stop would also pay property taxes and generate motor fuel taxes.

Monday night the Decatur City Council approved zoning for signage needed for the project. Councilmen Bill Faber and David Horn voted against the zoning change. Faber complained he was not kept in the loop concerning the project. No other council member was aware of the scope of the project until it was brought up by a representative of the Love’s company on Monday evening.

Love’s operates more than 400 convenience stores and truck stops nationwide. The company was found in 1964.