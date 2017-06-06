Sangamon County adds four new correctional officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office added four new officers to its staff this week.

Larry King and Chad Smith were involved in small business ownership. Rebecca McKinney and Daniel Owusu-Bempah recently graduated from college programs with bachelor’s degrees.

McKinney just finished an internship program with Sangamon County Court Services.

All four of them will serve as correctional officers in the county. They will be part of the Sheriff’s Office Correctional Division.