Changes coming to college saving plan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced 'sweeping' changes to the state's college saving plan.

Bright Start and Bright Directions college savings programs will soon become a lower price. Frerichs says Bright Start Advisor accounts will be converted to the bright Directions accounts. While the Bright Start Direct accounts will feature higher-rated investment options.

The changes will cause the Bright Directions program to be the only advisor-sold plan offered through the state of Illinois. Which Frerichs believes will help cut down on the confusion of the plans, and in turn hopes more people will take advantage of the program.

"We would love to have every family in the state saving for their kids college education. And we are going in that direction. We are signing up more and more families than when we came in. We had significantly fewer college savings accounts, we now surpassed more than 450,000 accounts." he said.

Frerichs also said the changes are resulting in a significant decrease in cost associated with the plans, in some cases cutting the cost by more than 50 percent.

"Making smarter investment decisions without increasing risk, providing broader investment options at lower cost. That is what families should do with their investments and that is what the state should do as well. we estimate that these fee reductions will lower the cost by $10 million a year for families saving for college." said Frerichs.

Families currently enrolled in the Bright Start or Bright Direction program will not have to do anything.

The conversion will take place between July 12 and July 17.

For more information about the program head to www.brightstarttransition.com.