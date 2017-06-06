Illinois AFL-CIO endorses Pritzker for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- While it's still early in the election season, JB Pritzker is wasting no time bringing in the endorsements.

The Illinois AFL-CIO endorsed Pritzker for Governor on Tuesday. AFL-CIO President Michael T. Carrigan released the following statement about the endorsement.

“The Illinois AFL-CIO Executive Board voted today to endorse JB Pritzker in the Democratic Primary Election for Governor. “The Board followed a process that included meeting with the candidates and evaluating issue questionnaires. An early endorsement is necessary in order to achieve our top priority in 2018 – defeating Gov. Bruce Rauner, whose anti-worker proposals and refusal to compromise on a budget are destroying Illinois. “Pritzker has the vision and background to put Illinois on the right track by empowering working families, not shifting more power and wealth to corporate class.”

Shortly after news of the endorsement, JB Pritzker released the following statement.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Illinois AFL-CIO and the working families they represent across our state. As governor, the labor movement will always have a seat at the table and will be a partner in our work ahead. I will always stand up for collective bargaining rights and prevailing wage, protect retirement security and pensions, and ensure safe working conditions and pay equity for working families.



“We have our work cut out for us. Over 700 days into a historic budget crisis, Bruce Rauner continues to attack our working families instead of doing his job as governor. Our social services and public education system are on the brink of collapse, but Rauner is focused on dismantling collective bargaining rights, cutting pensions, and opposing prevailing wage. The AFL-CIO and the working families it represents deserve a real leader in Springfield who will always stand with them to get our state back on track. I look forward to being that governor for Illinois working families.”

Senator Daniel Biss,a candidate for Governor, released the following statement in reaction to the AFL-CIO's endorsement announcement Tuesday,

"The working people of Illinois deserve better than being told they have to support a billionaire whose family fortune was enriched by anti-union behavior. As Governor of Illinois, I will always put the interest of the working men and women of Illinois ahead of money and the machine."

AFL-CIO has nearly 90,000 members statewide.