Springfield center officially changes sponsorship

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield sports arena has officially taken up a new name.

The Prairie Capital Convention Center is now the Bank of Springfield Center. The center board voted to give the bank naming rights last year. It will keep them for the next 10 years at $150,000 a year.

The Bank of Springfield put up signs on the building after the name change officially took hold last week. One of them went up Monday on the center’s north end. The other three are expected to be up by June 7.

The center and the bank split costs on creating the signs, saving the center staff money. General manager Brian Oaks says the board will use those funds on everything from upkeep to customer discounts.

Oaks says the public will need time to get used to the change.