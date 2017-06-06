Decatur motorcyclist seriously injured in June 3 crash

Decatur motorcyclist seriously injured in June 3 crashPosted: Updated:
Man shot overnight in Decatur
Police took a juvenile into custody, although they said the don't know who fired the shots.
Arrest made in Graceland Baseball Complex theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An arrest has been made in a burglary at Graceland Baseball Complex.
Arrest made in Casey's General Story stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangomon County Sheriff's Department are investigating how a man ended up stabbed at a Casey's General Store.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a June 3 crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
Child struck by car in Bloomington dies
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A six-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Bloomington this past weekend has died.
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
Man airlifted to hospital after Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A motorcycle rider went to the hospital after a weekend crash.
Deadly crash in Cass County claims 2
CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Cass County that left two people dead.
4 injured in I72 crash including 9 day old baby
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that sent 4 people to the hospital including a 9 day old baby.
Coroner identifies child found in pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a toddler who was found dead in a pool at a Pleasant Plains home on June 1.
One in custody for "possible suspicious" fire in Paris
12-year-old from Springfield starts anti-violence video campaign
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
Love's to construct Decatur truck stop
Bloomington child struck by vehicle, taken to hospital
Free outdoor concert series begins in Decatur this weekend
Super-sectional highlights: Champaign Central, Rochester advance to state
-
A shooting in the Champaign area leaves one neighbor uneasy
-
