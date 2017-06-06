Decatur motorcyclist seriously injured in June 3 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a June 3 crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Decatur police say the crash happened at about 9:54 p.m. near the intersection of East Damon Avenue and North Main Street. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 37-year-old man was riding his motorcycle south on Main Street when it collided with a pick-up truck that was turning onto Main Street from Damon Avenue.

Detectives say the motorcycle became lodged into the front passenger side of the truck and caught on fire. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, and later airlifted to another hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Decatur Police Department's Fatal Accident Investigation Team continues to look into this crash.