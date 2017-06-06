Stabbing victim speaks out in hopes to end violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill, (WAND)- "When I left the store, I felt someone bump me from behind, so I turned around and asked the guy what’s up. Then all the sudden I felt fire in my back," said Michael Dunhoff the victim of a random stabbing in Springfield.

The attack happened on May 27th at the Casey’s on Ridge Ave. when Michael stopped to grab a drink before heading to work.

"I touched my back and I pulled out my hand and it was bloody red, so I asked him did you just stab me and the he walked away," added Michael.

The stabbing victim didn't know at the time who stabbed him, but later police arrest the suspect James Wessing.

"I honestly couldn't tell how many times I had been stabbed and I didn't know that my arm was bleeding. Basically, I was in so much shock that it all happened so fast I just went inside and let the doctors take care of it," said Michael.

While he is making a full recovery, the stabbing was close to causing his body more damage.

"After my surgery, everything was great. I still had worries about internal bleeding and stuff like that, but I found out I was actually a half a centimeter or a centimeter away from being completely paralyzed," stated Michael.

However, Michael says the stabbing has changed his life forever.

"It's definitely changed my life, and I think it will continue to change my life. Some of it for the better because I am little bit more cautious and I am thinking things through a little bit more," says Michael.

He hopes that sharing his story will help stop the violence.

"You have this whole community that looks out for each other or tries to look out for each other here in Springfield and you are ruining that trust and that bond,” added Michael. “Especially on the North side of the city."

Michael hasn’t been able to work since he was stabbed and has acquired a lot of medical bills. He has created a go-fund-me for anyone who could help him out, you can find that link by clicking here. The suspect James Wessing is due in court on June 15th.