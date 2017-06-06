Cancer survivors honored during ceremony in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cancer survivors, caregivers, and health care professionals gathered in Decatur Tuesday evening in celebration of 30th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day.

Officials say the celebration kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Survivors of all types of cancer were recognized during this celebration. Featured speakers for this year's event included two local cancer survivors, Robert Flider and Anna Keyes.

According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, anyone living with a history of cancer is considered a cancer survivor. In the United States, more than 15 million people are classified as cancer survivors.