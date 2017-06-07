Mother speaks out after teens sentenced in 13 year old's death

SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND)- On June 17, 2016 13 year old Alexis Williams died of an asthma attack. Since, her death was investigated by State's Attorney of Shelby County and Illinois State police. Monday, a Shelby County judge sentenced two minors in connection with her death. They both face 2 years probation with other stipulation's included.

WAND spoke exclusively to Williams' mother, Kathy Davis.

Davis said, "I wanted in their community service to include them to have to go to other schools and tell the story of what happened, you never know of what can happen when you're in a situation like that, they didn't go out that night and expect Lexie to die, they didn't expect when they were fighting for her to pass away but something like that can always happen."

Davis says the punishment isn't exactly what she would have chosen, but the closure is important in moving on. She says her day to day is hard without her first born around anymore. She added, "I mean I've got my other kids which is great but they miss her, I miss her, and the holidays are hard."