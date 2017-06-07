Semi trailer falls on top of maintenance worker, dies from injuries

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police are investigating a deadly workplace accident.

Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. first responders were called after a semi trailer fell onto a man at Pinnacle foods on South Banker Street.

Authorities say 59-year-old Lowell Ingram was preforming routine maintenance on the semi when it fell on top of him. Ingram was rushed to St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital where he died later in the afternoon.

Police say Ingram worked for a truck repair company in Alma.

An autopsy is scheduled. Officials do not believe foul play was a factor.