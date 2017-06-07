Illinois gas prices reach record June levels

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois gas prices reached a low point to start the summer season.

A Chicago Tribune report says the state’s Monday prices were 2 cents higher than the nationwide average, sitting at $2.40 per gallon. That number is 13 cents less than last year’s average.

AAA Chicago spokeswoman Beth Mosher says Illinois is seeing its cheapest start to June since 2005.

Central Illinois is seeing even lower gas rates. The Tribune says Champaign-Urbana has lower numbers than most of Illinois at $2.14 per gallon. Springfield is close behind at $2.36.