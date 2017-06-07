Prison foils woman's escape attempt

Lincoln, Ill. (WAND) – A prisoner tried to escape Logan Correctional Center over the weekend.

Vivian Mitchell is serving a life sentence for murder. A jury convicted her over the death of a woman in 2003.

Leaders at Logan say she tried and failed to sneak by correctional officers on Sunday. She is now back in the custody of the center. 

