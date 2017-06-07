Effingham man denied lower bond request

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An Effingham man accused of strangling someone will not see a lower bond.

Police say 57-year-old Robert Pendergast had his arm around the neck of Corey Stice during a fight. Stice later died in an Urbana hospital because of low oxygen.

Pendergast’s public defender, Scott Schmidt, tried to argue his client deals with a medical condition called neuropathy, which gives him constant pain and weakness in the nerves. He said Pendergast also needs government payments to get by, making an escape from the area difficult.

State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler pushed for the bond to remain at $100,000, citing the circumstances of the fight. He said Pendergast left Stice unconscious.

Pendergast will be back in court on June 13 for a preliminary hearing.