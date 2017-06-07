Wind farm project takes new step

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – The first wind turbine is now finished in a central Illinois project.

The Twin Forks Wind Farm will go up along Route 51 near the town of Maroa. Cranes were involved in starting construction in early May. Crews stabilized roads around the project last fall.

The farm is expected to include nearly 140 turbines when it’s finished. It should be finished by the end of 2017.