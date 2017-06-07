West Nile Virus discovered in central Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Health officials say they’ve found the West Nile Virus in a batch of Macon County mosquitoes.

The Macon County Health Department says they started testing standing water for the virus in May. If water sits for at least three days, it can be a common ground for mosquito breeding. Department leaders say standing water and dead birds should be reported to them.

Health leaders say there are no human cases of the West Nile Virus in the state right now.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says house mosquitoes typically carry the virus. They can be hard to see and bite without people noticing, so they’re reminding people to wear insect repellent in summer months.

“Most people who are bit by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus may have very mild symptoms,” said Kathy Wade, Director of Environmental Health at the Macon County Health Department. “However, in some people over the age of 50 and those with chronic health conditions, the illness can be more severe.”

You can report possible mosquito breeding by calling the Macon County Health Department at (217) 875-2722.